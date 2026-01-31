Škoda Auto India rolls out ‘You Never Drive Alone’, spotlighting Škoda Super Care

Škoda Auto India, in partnership with BBH India, has launched an integrated campaign ‘You Never Drive Alone’ as it debuts its brand-wide service programme ‘Škoda Super Care’.

Aimed at enhancing customer ownership experience across Škoda Auto India’s entire product portfolio from 2026, ‘Škoda Super Care’ introduces ownership benefits as part of a unified service framework.

The campaign ‘You Never Drive Alone’ is led by a brand film that brings Škoda’s philosophy to life. The campaign portrays driving as an experience to be enjoyed with peace of mind, beyond simply a means of reaching a destination.

The film follows a couple on a scenic drive, pausing to take in the lush, serene landscape from the comfort of their car. As they glance back, they notice the Škoda Super Care team nearby, a reminder that Škoda owners are never truly alone on the road.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Gupta, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Today marks a meaningful step forward in how we support our customers beyond the showroom. Ownership is about confidence, clarity and value every time a customer drives their car, visits a service centre or needs support. With Škoda Super Care, we are bringing together best-in-class warranty coverage and roadside assistance for four years, along with four free services including the Škoda Check-in services at 1,000 and 7,500 Kms. This gives customers an early connect with Škoda service along with affordable & predictable service costs, strong support through the ownership journey and the peace of mind they deserve. It’s a simple promise, yet a powerful one.”

Discussing the campaign, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India and Propagate India, added, "Service is usually communicated through information. We chose to communicate it through feeling. The idea was to visualise support without making it loud, to show that reassurance can exist quietly in the background of a journey.”

‘You Never Drive Alone’ is currently live across television, digital, print, and OOH. The campaign builds upon long-term ownership confidence through periodic maintenance services, newly introduced Škoda Check-in services, extended warranty coverage, roadside assistance and free services, offering clarity and value.