Škoda Auto marks 25 years in India with a ‘Fans, Not Owners’ campaign featuring film ‘Doda’

Škoda Auto India is celebrating its 25-year journey in the country with a new integrated campaign titled ‘Fans, Not Owners’, developed by ‘Team Drive’—Publicis Groupe India’s bespoke Power of One unit for the brand, creatively led by BBH India.

At the centre of the campaign is ‘Doda’, a short film that tells the story of a young girl whose innocent admiration for Škoda cars reflects the brand’s emotional pull beyond just ownership. Another film, soon to be released, will also explore the pride and imagination of young fans, both narrated through a child’s perspective.



The campaign stretches across multiple touchpoints. On social media, the brand rolled out a ‘Doda Takeover’ where the film’s child protagonist engaged followers on Škoda India’s Instagram handle. On-ground, select Mumbai dealerships temporarily swapped the Škoda logo with ‘Doda’, further amplifying the campaign.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said:

“At Škoda Auto India, we’ve always believed that our customers are more than just owners. They’re passionate fans who truly live the brand. As we celebrate 25 incredible years in India, it’s this deep emotional connection that powers us forward. Our new campaign, ‘Fans, Not Owners’, is not just a celebration of our journey, but a reflection of the passion our fans bring to the brand, alongside the relentless commitment of our team and the strength of our dealer partners.”

The campaign aims to bridge aspiration with action—urging admirers who view Škoda cars as aspirational to take the leap into ownership, while also highlighting the brand’s European engineering, safety, and reliability.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Saatchi Propagate, added:

“Škoda’s 25 years in India is a huge milestone, and being part of this journey for a decade makes the celebration even more special for us. Our partnership has always been about building brand love, earning trust, and taking Škoda to more people across the country. The ‘Fans Not Owners’ campaign is a step forward in that direction, and we are excited to continue building on this legacy while supporting Škoda in realising its future ambitions.”

Parikshit Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said:

“Škoda was never ‘just a car’. It was always an emotion. With the ‘Fans, Not Owners’ campaign, we've tapped into the love and passion of fans. The campaign celebrates 25 years of adoration and loyalty in a way that's real and heartfelt. These are exciting times for the brand and for all of us who get to be a part of this incredible celebration.”

Through films, social storytelling, and experiential activations, Škoda’s latest campaign underscores how admiration for the brand has endured across generations, positioning it as more than a carmaker — but as a cultural symbol for its fans.