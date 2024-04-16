1% Club unveils new campaign titled 'The Great Escape' ft. Sharan Hegde and Viraj Ghelani on financial literacy

Sharan Hegde, co-founder of 1% Club, said, “The 1% club has so far spent all its marketing budget on performance marketing, and it felt like it's finally time, after two years, to create an extremely professional communication with the world. Everybody perceives us as a course company . This is our way of making a statement that we are here to stay. We are here to build a brand. We are here to not just teach finance but also to launch financial services. The film beautifully captures the essence of the current working-class population. It is our way of representing that the 1% club is a solution to that problem, as almost 50,000 members of our community would attest to that statement that it has been a welcoming change in being confident about their financial planning and in their understanding of money. I hope the brand film reaches as many people as possible and becomes a light bulb movement for millions of people working across the country that life doesn't have to be a cycle of struggle.”