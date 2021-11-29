10-year-old recreates Cadbury's 'Kuch Khaas Hai' ad to raise funds for NGO

Chatpat became an internet sensation for his quirky motivational videos in tapori lingo.
After the recent reaction of the 1990s Cadbury ad with a female cricketer, it has got another fun twist from Chatpat, a 10-year-old boy from Mumbai. He has recreated the iconic ad to urge people to donate to the NGO SOS Children’s Villages India.
He has shared the post with the caption, “Chocolate khaane ke liye apni gang nahi karti wait, par sirf meetha khaake thodi na bharega pet? @cadburydairymilkin ki public, yeh video agar pasand aaya toh apne @soschildrensvillagesindia ke bantai log ke liye kuch meetha ho jaye? Kuch sweet sa kaam karna ho, toh donate karo, taaki rahe #NoChildAlone!”
In his recreation we can see him playing gully cricket with his gang of friends, re-imagining the nostalgic ad in his own style.
At the end of the film he is seen calling out the brand Cadbury, to help him raise donations for SOS Children's Villages India.
Chatpat gained popularity with his ‘Chatpat Ka Gyaan’ videos. His videos, are nuggets of street wisdom in tapori lingo.. Last week, he was announced as the brand ambassador of SOS Children's Villages India, and the NGO is the only account that Chatpat follows. The NGO works in the domain of holistic childcare and development.
Chatpat also welcomes you to the interactive donation website. Explaining each program in an innocent style, making the donation experience unique.
The old advertisement, featuring Shimona Rashi, went on-air in the 1990s.
It was recently recreated by the brand with a female cricketer and her boyfriend celebrating the victory.