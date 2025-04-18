12 Indians on the Cannes Lions 2025 Awarding Jury line-up

Cannes Lions has today revealed the line-up of global experts selected to award the world's very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence this June. Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 16 to 20 June 2025.

12 professionals from India’s advertising, media, and PR industries have been named to the Cannes Lions 2024 jury across various categories.

Representing India on the global stage this year are:

Josy Paul, chairperson and CCO, BBDO India, who will serve as jury president for the Sustainable Development Goals Lions.



Russell Barrett, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\India, joins the Brand Experience & Activation Lions jury.



Vikram Pandey, CCO at Leo, is part of the Creative Data Lions jury.



Mahima Mathur, creative director, DDB Mudra Group, will contribute to the Design Lions category.



Prasoon Joshi, chairman APAC, McCann Worldgroup, sits on the Entertainment Lions jury.



Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCO, Ogilvy India, joins the Entertainment Lions for Music jury.



Murtuza Madraswala, head of marketing, content and communications, NBA India, will evaluate entries for Entertainment Lions for Sport.



Harman Dhillon, executive director - beauty and wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever, will be part of the Glass: The Lion for Change jury.



Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM, will judge the Media Lions category.



Pallavi Chakravarti, founder and CCO, Fundamental, will serve on the Outdoor Lions jury.



Archana Jain, CEO, PR Pundit Havas Red, is on the PR Lions jury.



Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, will judge entries in the Social & Creator Lions category.



These selections highlight India’s growing influence across creative, media, and communication disciplines on the global awards circuit.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “The Cannes Lions Awarding Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for creative excellence. This year’s line-up brings together some of the most highly respected and accomplished industry talent from around the world. Their expertise will help define the creative standards that continue to drive our industry forward and spotlight the power of creativity as a catalyst for meaningful business growth and transformation.”

Marian Brannelly, global director of Awards, LIONS, added: “The Awarding Jury comprises some of the most respected talent from across the global industry. This year, we’re welcoming Jury members from 52 markets, including first-time representation from Ivory Coast and Kazakhstan and our highest-ever representation from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We’re delighted to bring such a breadth of voices and perspectives into the Jury rooms, and we thank all of our Jurors in advance for the dedication and care they bring to the process.”