14 shortlists for India on day four of Cannes Lions 2022 from two categories, tally now at 121

Enormous Brands, Animal, and Isobar receive their first shortlist for the festival.
The Indian contingent has registered 14 new shortlists on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The country tally now stands at 121.
India received eight shortlists in the Film Lions category and six shortlists in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category. Leo Burnett, Isobar, DDB Mudra, Enormous Brands, VMLY&R, VMLY&R Commerce, and FCB India/Kinnect India were some of the agencies that received shortlists.
Film Lions
DDB Mudra – Machine-Gun Mouth for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Three shortlists)
FCB India/Kinnect India/FCB Chicago – Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages India (Two shortlists)
Enormous Brands – Jaquar Bath and Lights – Office for Jaquar Bath and Lights
Byju’s –Master Ji
Animal – Pure as Love for Bhima Jewellery
Sustainable Development Goals Lions
Leo Burnett – The Missing Chapter for P&G India’s Whisper (Two shortlists)
VMLY&R Commerce – Smart Fill for Unilever
VMLY&R – Adeli for Unipads
FCB India/Kinnect India/FCB Chicago – Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages India
Isobar India – The Protest Match – The Finals That Could Have Happened for Global Esports