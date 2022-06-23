By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

14 shortlists for India on day four of Cannes Lions 2022 from two categories, tally now at 121

Enormous Brands, Animal, and Isobar receive their first shortlist for the festival.

The Indian contingent has registered 14 new shortlists on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The country tally now stands at 121.

India received eight shortlists in the Film Lions category and six shortlists in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category. Leo Burnett, Isobar, DDB Mudra, Enormous Brands, VMLY&R, VMLY&R Commerce, and FCB India/Kinnect India were some of the agencies that received shortlists.

Film Lions

DDB Mudra – Machine-Gun Mouth for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Three shortlists)

FCB India/Kinnect India/FCB Chicago – Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages India (Two shortlists)

Enormous Brands – Jaquar Bath and Lights – Office for Jaquar Bath and Lights

Byju’s –Master Ji

Animal – Pure as Love for Bhima Jewellery

Sustainable Development Goals Lions

Leo Burnett – The Missing Chapter for P&G India’s Whisper (Two shortlists)

VMLY&R Commerce – Smart Fill for Unilever

VMLY&R – Adeli for Unipads

FCB India/Kinnect India/FCB Chicago – Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages India

Isobar India – The Protest Match – The Finals That Could Have Happened for Global Esports

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Cannes Lions 2022