14th Pepper Awards - Entries Invited

A panel of eminent personalities from India's creative world will evaluate the entries for Pepper-2020
Pepper Creative Awards Trust has announced the 14th Edition of the Pepper Creative Awards, the largest creative awards in South India and the second largest in India. For the first time entries for the awards can be submitted online through the website www.pepperawards.com. Ad agencies, production houses, printers and photographers in South India can submit entries. A panel of eminent personalities from India's creative world will evaluate the entries for Pepper-2020. The last date for the receipt of entries is 25th March 2020.
The competition will be open to 26 categories, including region specific Agency of the Year Awards and Advertiser of the Year award. There will be awards specifically for Kerala based agencies in the Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda and Media sector.
This year's award jury comprises Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO Famous Innovations; Santhosh Padhi, Founder and CCO, Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai and Burzin Mehta, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai. The jury members were also jury members of many international awards including that of Cannes Film Festival, One Show and Goa International Film Festival, said K. Venugopal, Chairman, Pepper Trust.
The judging of the entries to be shortlisted will be done online and that of the shortlisted will be done offline, said P.K. Natesh, Chairman, Pepper Awards. He further said that efforts are being made to ensure participation of well-known personalities in the advertising sector in the Pepper Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on 22 May, 2020. There will be strategic sessions for ad professionals and PG students from media and management schools as part of the award distribution ceremony, Natesh added.