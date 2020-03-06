14th Pepper Awards - Entries Invited

The judging of the entries to be shortlisted will be done online and that of the shortlisted will be done offline, said P.K. Natesh, Chairman, Pepper Awards. He further said that efforts are being made to ensure participation of well-known personalities in the advertising sector in the Pepper Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on 22 May, 2020. There will be strategic sessions for ad professionals and PG students from media and management schools as part of the award distribution ceremony, Natesh added.