14th Pepper Awards function called off

In the wake of the Global Pandemic, Pepper Creative Awards Trust has decided to call off the annual Pepper Awards function.
Speaking about the decision to call off the award function, K Venugopal, chairman, Pepper Trust said,”The decision to this effect has been taken considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We certainly hope that the current crisis will pass by, and we would emerge stronger and better to conduct the awards with all its grandeur early next year".
Pepper Awards, which came into being 13 years ago, have played a significant role in honoring the best work in the field of advertising from South India. It's a unique event where distinguished persons from the South Indian creative fraternity gather on a single platform to evaluate and celebrate the success and challenges in a professional manner.
”Every year, we receive around 1,000 entries in different categories for competition. The most critical reason why we have been able to grow and sustain ourselves has been the quality and the credentials of our judges, ” concluded Venugopal.