1702 Digital appointed the Agency on Record for Jabsons Food

1702 Digital will work closely with Jabsons to create and implement a comprehensive digital marketing strategy
1702 Digital, a top-tier creative and digital media agency in India, has announced its partnership with Jabsons, a rapidly growing peanut, and healthier snacking brand.
The partnership will see 1702 Digital provide Jabsons with innovative digital marketing strategies, including creative development and execution, social media management, content creation, influencer marketing, paid media, and analytics.
Jabsons is known for its diverse range of tasty Peanuts and healthier snacks, which have gained a loyal following among its consumers. With the brand's exponential growth, Jabsons aims to increase its reach and expand its customer base. To achieve this, Jabsons has partnered with 1702 Digital as its creative and digital media agency to help the brand take its marketing efforts to new heights.
"We're excited to partner with Jabsons as their creative and digital media agency to elevate their brand presence," said Amit Panhale, CBO of 1702 Digital. "Our team is passionate about delivering innovative and effective digital marketing strategies that create real results for our clients. We're excited to bring our expertise to Jabsons and help them reach new audiences."
1702 Digital will work closely with Jabsons to create and implement a comprehensive digital marketing strategy aimed at increasing brand awareness, driving sales, and engaging with consumers across various digital channels. By leveraging data-driven insights and industry-leading creative expertise, 1702 Digital aims to position Jabsons as a leading snack and nut brand in the market.
"We're thrilled to partner with 1702 Digital as our creative and digital media agency," said Rahul Agrawal, Director of Jabsons. "As a growing brand, it's essential that we have a marketing partner that can deliver innovative solutions to help us achieve our goals. We're confident that 1702 Digital is the right partner for us, and we look forward to gaining from their expertise in the FMCG and e-commerce sectors."