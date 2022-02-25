1702 Digital grabs Arjuna Natural’s SEO mandate

The digital agency will be providing high-end SEO services to India's leading company specializing in scientific methods for plant-based active compounds.
Arjuna Natural, the world’s leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts has handed over its SEO mandate to 1702 Digital.
1702 Digital’s team consists of seasoned SEO experts who have worked with a number of established clients, to produce relevant search results, growing site traffic, and brand awareness for them. This not only got their partners the desired results in terms of revenue but they also have won multiple awards like Digigrad Digital Launch of the year, and Best Product Launch agency for their excellent work for campaigns in this sphere.
Commenting on the partnership, Anup Krishnan, CEO at Arjuna Naturals said, “Arjuna Natural is positioned to be on the path of growth in our vision to better lives across the globe. It is important for our message and solutions to be able to reach globally for us to achieve this vision. The last three years have transformed the world and we are ever more interconnected and dependent digitally. We are happy to have 1702 Digital onboard to partner with us to help us reach out digitally worldwide with our message.”
Aman Adodra, Sr. SEO Strategist at 1702 Digital, said, “With the immense expertise in natural extracts and herbs for pharma and nutraceutical industries, we aim to take Arjuna Naturals to newer heights that will help in providing a healthy life across the globe. We are glad to have partnered with them, as it will make us add value in the improvement of human well-being by executing successful SEO campaigns.”
Sunny Shama, Sr. SEO product manager at 1702 Digital, said, “1702 crew has achieved really good results for most of the clients from multiple verticals in past. I believe working with Arjuna naturals is going to be amazing as there is a wide scope of opportunities besides those efforts Arjuna natural for helping organizations for creating world-class products are really motivating.”