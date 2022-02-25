1702 Digital grabs Arjuna Natural’s SEO mandate

Commenting on the partnership, Anup Krishnan, CEO at Arjuna Naturals said, “Arjuna Natural is positioned to be on the path of growth in our vision to better lives across the globe. It is important for our message and solutions to be able to reach globally for us to achieve this vision. The last three years have transformed the world and we are ever more interconnected and dependent digitally. We are happy to have 1702 Digital onboard to partner with us to help us reach out digitally worldwide with our message.”