1702 Digital Onboards Coverfox

Mihir Joshi, the co-founder of 1702 Digital said, “Qualities like creativity and minute attention to details are ingrained in the 17-0-Crew. We are always looking to better ourselves in every project we take up. Additionally, we love to work with BFSI clients like Coverfox who strive to make their services quick & hassle-free for their consumers. We’re excited to curate their digital presence and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.”