1702 Digital Onboards Coverfox

Coverfox is an InsurTech platform oﬀering simple, quick, and hassle-free online insurance broking services. The company has recently partnered with 1702 Digital, one of India’s fastest-growing digital marketing agencies to optimize Coverfox’s website, improve its ranking and give them a new and established brand name in the digital world. With 1702 Digital’s expertise, Coverfox aims to reach their consumers with a faster and easier method to display their products and services.
1702 Digital’s team consists of seasoned SEO experts who have worked with a number of established clients, to produce relevant search results, growing site traﬃc, and brand awareness for them. This not only got their partners the desired results in terms of revenue but they also have won multiple awards like Digigrad Digital Launch of the year, and Best Product Launch agency for their excellent work for campaigns in this sphere.
Mihir Joshi, the co-founder of 1702 Digital said, “Qualities like creativity and minute attention to details are ingrained in the 17-0-Crew. We are always looking to better ourselves in every project we take up. Additionally, we love to work with BFSI clients like Coverfox who strive to make their services quick & hassle-free for their consumers. We’re excited to curate their digital presence and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.”