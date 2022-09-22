1702 Digital raises the bar with BarRaiser

BarRaiser has appointed 1702 Digital for organic search activities.
BarRaiser has appointed 1702 Digital for organic search activities. They will consult and perform a variety of SEO operations for BarRaiser and also optimize the website from a 360-degree perspective, integrating on-page and off-page optimization and technical SEO optimization.
“BarRaiser is a unique platform that intends to connect talent with opportunities. Their proprietary artificial intelligence enables accurate validation of individual skills through structured interviews in a variety of fields.”
This AI-powered medium uses a worldwide community of 800+ recognized experts from leading corporations to schedule applicant interviews around the clock. BarRaiser has collaborated with well-known companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, Uber, and Microsoft.
“We were satisfied with the thoughts and capabilities that the team at 1702 displayed in our interactions. We hope to see the partnership strengthen going ahead”, said Yugank Chettri, senior associate- marketing, BarRaiser.
1702 Digital's team includes SEO experts who have produced effective and cutting edge rankings results in the industry. Through content marketing and wireframe suggestions, they hope to increase lead inquiries and establish one of the most popular interviewing video tools for the hiring process.