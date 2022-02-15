1702 Digital wins media mandate for RiteBite’s Max Protein

As part of the mandate, the agency will handle media planning, buying of the brand.
Recently, 1702 Digital - one of the best digital marketing agencies in Mumbai has won the digital and creative duties for them where they will be handling social media content, creatives, SEO, ORM, media planning & buying, and brand strategy of this newly started subsidiary.
Commenting on the partnership, Ravinder Varma, Brand Manager at RiteBite Max Protein said, “17-0-Crew is an ecosystem which promotes, nurtures, and rewards growth.
The value system empowers the curious and encourages to ask questions to further strengthen every solution.” 1702 Digital’s team consists of seasoned designers who have worked with a number of established clients, to produce notable creatives and website design templates for them. This not only got their partners the desired results in terms of revenue but they also have won multiple awards like Digigrad Digital Launch of the year, and Best Product Launch agency for their excellent work for campaigns in this sphere.
Jay Dhirawani, associate , media director at 1702 Digital said, “We are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to manage RiteBite’s digital frontier. From relevant branding to strategic e-commerce alliance, making products to selling them, 1702 is the right destination. We are ready to explore new challenges and look forward to executing successful digital campaigns for the brand that will make a long-lasting impact.”
Samarth Pandey, AVP Operations at 1702 Digital said, “RiteBite's massive footprint in the health food segment can not be debated, we are glad to have partnered up with them to add value through our communication and media solution to help achieve their business and marketing objectives.”