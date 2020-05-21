200+ singers shoot Asian Paints sponsored anthem dedicated to corona warriors

Sung in 14 languages, the song “Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam” was released on May 17 and is available on over 100 platforms.
In the midst of a destabilizing pandemic, Asian Paints has come forward to show support to PM Cares Fund as one of the key sponsors of the new national anthem dedicated to Corona warriors – 'One Nation One Voice'. The song was launched on Sunday, 17 May.
For the song titled ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam’, 200 plus singers from Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) came together.
As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, the anthem is the brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA. The song is especially unique as each artist recorded their part from home in view of the lockdown. The challenges were many with most of the artists not having professional recording equipment at the time of recording. Singing in 14 different languages are singers Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi and 80 more artists.
Commenting on Asian Paints’ role, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said, “We are proud to power these profound voices, from almost 200 coveted homes of the most acclaimed artists in our country. As an Indian Brand we feel energized in supporting our countrymen and women by aiding PM Cares Fund.”
He adds, “One Nation One Voice is not just an anthem but a movement that reflects the current emotions of the people. We are certain it will inspire and bring our country together in coming out of this crisis stronger than before.”
Asian Paints has committed 35 crores to fight COVID-19 to the PM Cares fund and other CM funds across various states. The song was released across 100 platforms that includes TV, Radio, Social Media, Applications, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH and CRBT, with over 100 broadcast, social, amplification and tech platforms supporting the launch. All proceeds from the same will go to PM Cares Fund for the fight against COVID-19. The song is in 14 languages which include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Rajasthani and Odiya.