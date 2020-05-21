200+ singers shoot Asian Paints sponsored anthem dedicated to corona warriors

As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, the anthem is the brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA. The song is especially unique as each artist recorded their part from home in view of the lockdown. The challenges were many with most of the artists not having professional recording equipment at the time of recording. Singing in 14 different languages are singers Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi and 80 more artists.