21% men recall automobile, 17% women recall food ads in IPL 2025: CrispInsight-Kadence

As IPL 2025 enters its third week, the latest findings from the ongoing eDART-IPL25 study by CrispInsight and Kadence International reveal a demographic divide in brand recall. Based on insights from over 20,000 viewers across 60+ cities, the data shows that women are more likely to recall everyday consumption and mobility categories, with 17% recalling food and snack brands, 6% remembering two-wheeler ads, and 3% recalling personal care.

In comparison, men are more attuned to traditionally dominant IPL categories, with 21% recalling automobile brands, 48% recalling fantasy sports, 16% tyres, and 6% financial services. The differences extend beyond gender to age as well. Younger audiences (15–19 years) are significantly more responsive to fantasy sports (39%) and beverage brands (23%), while older viewers (45+ years) show stronger recall for banking (29%), liquor (21%), and e-commerce (18%) highlighting lifestyle priorities shaped by age.

“This isn’t just about what’s shown during the match, it's about what resonates with the audience on a deeper level. Advertisers often focus on visibility, but what truly drives recall is the alignment between a brand’s message and the values, preferences, and lifestyle of the viewer. Our study shows that when brands engage with women or youth-focused categories, even in traditionally underrepresented sectors, they have the potential to create a lasting connection,” said a spokesperson from CrispInsight. “In this competitive ad space, it’s not just the volume of ads that matters, but how well those ads connect with specific audiences.”

“Women are an underleveraged audience in sports marketing,” added Aman Makkar, Partner at Kadence International. “Brands in categories like snacks, wellness, and mobility should seize this opportunity. A more inclusive approach to IPL advertising could drive meaningful engagement across a broader demographic.”