21N78E Creative Labs retains the mandate for Motorola

21N78E Creative Labs has retained the Motorola business following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will continue as Motorola India’s full-service creative agency. 21N78E had first won the business in 2018. The Delhi branch of the agency will continue to run point on the brand.
Motorola, has been at the forefront of meaningful consumer innovation and has launched award winning smartphones that are made to cater to the needs of Indian consumers, across price-points through its popular moto g, motorola edge and motorola razr franchises. With innovations cutting across both hardware and software, Motorola is creating strong differentiation in the category leading to a consistent premium to market growth for the brand over the past quarters.
Speaking on the win, Shivam Ranjan – head of marketing, Motorola India – said, “21N78E Creative Labs demonstrated their deep understanding of category and the changing Indian consumer needs. Their pitch narrative was insightful, consumer-centric and creative and their understanding of the brand narrative and values over the past few years ensured that their proposals were extremely relevant and resonated with the DNA of the brand.. The team is passionate and brings their A-game to every brief. I’m keen to see the team push boundaries of innovation as we extend our partnership and take the brand to the next level.”
Sudhir Nair, CEO & Co-Founder 21N78E Creative Labs added, “motorola handsets enjoyed great following and was high on the agenda of people seeking style and cutting-edge tech. And for a brand to hold that kind of sway, as we are witnessing with even the recent launch of motorola edge 20, speaks to the strength & popularity and as well as the deep connections it has created over time. We will focus our energies on dialling up the motomagic even more.”
Speaking on the pitch, Navin Kansal, chief creative officer said “We are delighted with the faith reposed in this partnership. We will continue to put our best foot forward to create work that shines and makes a difference in the marketplace for this iconic brand.”
21N78E Creative Labs will continue to handle the through-the-line mandate for Motorola with a keen focus on digital-first initiatives.