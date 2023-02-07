22feet Tribal Worldwide bags digital AOR mandate of Flipkart

The agency will focus on strengthening Flipkart’s relationship with its strong customer base of 250+ mn shoppers.
Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace, has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy. 22feet WW will help the brand drive business growth through creativity, with an increased focus on strengthening Flipkart’s fashion, BGMH and mobile phone categories.
The win comes on the back of the agency’s ‘gutsy’ work, which is creative and effective in equal measure – a philosophy derived from DDB’s Unexpected Works positioning.
Commenting on the win, Preetham Venkky, president - 22feet Tribal Worldwide & chief digital officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting.
Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Given the new opportunities for e-commerce to unlock its full potential, the agency will focus on strengthening Flipkart’s relationship with its strong customer base of 250+ mn shoppers. Driven by growing digital consumption, shifting consumer behaviour and greater internet penetration, 22feet WW will use creativity to also bring in new consumers who are yet to explore e-commerce.