22feet Tribal Worldwide wins digital duties for Porter

Ken Sekhar, EVP & national head of business, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Porter has been on an incredible journey of growth since its inception. It has revolutionised the logistics category in the country and helped several small businesses thrive in the new normal. The brand has bigger ambitions now as it looks to cement its top spot in the market, and we are excited to partner with them in this mission. I'm sure we will create a beautiful story together.