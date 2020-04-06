22feet Tribal Worldwide wins digital mandate for TTK Prestige

Speaking about the win, Preetham Venkky, president – 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “We are extremely delighted with the confidence that TTK has placed in us by allowing us to bring to life, our vision for what their presence should look like across digital. This move will not only help digitise their business but also provide value to their existing and new customers. With this win led by Ken Sekhar and his team, we now have the exciting challenge of taking one of India’s top brands and building a formidable experience across the digital ecosystem to enable meaningful engagements.”