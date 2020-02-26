3 years after Kohli gave up Pepsi, Dhoni bats for ITC's YiPPee!

The endorsement by the cricketer takes our thoughts back to the time when Virat Kohli, another cricketer known for his fitness quotient, gave up promoting aerated drink Pepsi, stating, “If I myself won't consume such things, I won't urge others to consume it just because I'm getting money out of it." It makes us wonder if Dhoni's diet chart includes the noodle brand that is now luring children to eat noodles, with the images of one of their favourite cricketers relishing it. But then, we also take note that Captain Cool has, in the past, endorsed Snickers and Pepsi, neither of which fall in the 'healthy' bracket.