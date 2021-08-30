32 gold metals won at Shutterstock presents Foxglove Awards 2021

A total of 46 entities bagged 134 metals across 35-plus sub-categories. Kinnect scored the most metals, eight, followed by Social Panga and White Rivers Media, with seven metals each.
The COVID pandemic hasn’t stop young entities from creating outstanding work, so, why should it stop us from recognising them. In its seventh edition, Shutterstock presents Foxglove Awards continues to felicitate outstanding work done in newer formats by agencies that are younger than 12 years.
Foxglove Awards has become one of the most revered advertising shows in India. Over 600 unique entities have participated in it over the years. Organisations that have created exceptional work in marketing and brand-related communication, both in traditional and digital formats – like online publishers, production houses, design firms, content creators and agencies – participated in Foxglove Awards.
A total of 46 entities bagged 134 metals at the Foxglove Awards 2021. There were 32 gold metals, 46 silver metals and 56 bronze metals on offer. The entries received were analysed by an eminent panel of 18 grand jurors. 23 jurors then shortlisted the winners.
The jury was asked to gauge entries on the basis of idea, content, design, and engagement. All the entries submitted were first scanned by a jury of young, well-known creative talent. The shortlisted work was then presented to the top creative bosses. The shortlisted entries were then sent to the grand jury members. In each case, the grand jury judged on a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being poor and 10 being exceptional).
There were seven award categories and 48 sub-categories. The categories were divided into Digital, Ambient Media, Brand Activation, Content Marketing, Design and Print. Sub-categories included deeper variations, like Best Digital Brand Video, Best Application of UGC, Best Social Media Design, Best Poster, Best Corporate/Brand Identity, among others. The participants were divided into regional and national categories. There were 63 and 71 winners in the national and regional categories respectively.
ADK-Fortune Communications secured two gold metals. Its Manforce ad campaign titled Choti Gudiya #ProtectChildhood bagged a gold metal in regional and a silver metal in national category for Best Digital Brand Video (Single). It bagged another gold metal for Vikalp Women’s Group’s ‘Fight Another Pandemic – Domestic Violence’ in Best Use of Short-Form Video category.
Conceptualised by ITW Global for CRED, the campaign titled ‘Great for the Good’, featuring Rahul Dravid, won a gold metal in Best Use of Influencer Category. Kinnect also grabbed a gold metal in this category for Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Subscriber Hijack’ ad campaign.
Kinnect won a gold metal in Best Application of User Generated Content for Too Yumm!’s ‘Loop Mein Khelo’ campaign. Infectious grabbed a gold metal in Best Books/Diaries/Calendars for ALD Automotive.
Schbang Digital Solutions’ campaign for Fevicol won a gold metal in Best Brand Activation category.
Pocket Aces for Unacademy’s ‘Operation MBBS Season 2 X Unacademy’ and Deepsense Digital Solutions for Classmate’s #28DaysOfScience campaign won gold (regional) metal under Best Brand Integration sub-category.
The Best Brand Website gold metal was won by 3 Minds Digital for Vasu Healthcare’s website, and Best Corporate Website gold metal was awarded to Brandemic.
Five entities won seven awards for Best Corporate/Brand Identity category. OneZeroEight Brand & Design for iauro, Brandemic for CoCoNext grabbed gold metals in this category.
White Rivers Media got a gold metal for Dream11’s ‘Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon’ ad film in Best Digital Brand Video (Campaign) category.
Best Digital Brand Video (Single) saw two gold metal winners – 21N78E Creative Labs for its #RecliamYourPrivacy campaign and ADK-Fortune Communications for Manforce Condoms.
For Best Innovation in Digital, Social Panga and Insight Brandcom won a gold metal each for cure.fit and CREDAI-MCHI campaigns respectively.
Best Microsite Award sub-category saw four winners. Bluebot Digital and The Small Big Idea grabbed gold metals.
In the Best Packaging design sub-category, CLIQ for Aśa and Zero Gravity Communications for Twasa emerged as gold metal winners
Streetalk India (a Signpost India Company) bagged a gold metal for Skechers D'Lites #OriginalsKeepMoving campaign in Best Product Launch sub-category.
Pink Lemonade Communications was the only gold metal winner in Best Promo Long Form (30 seconds and over) for Deep Rooted.Co’s – ASMR Video.
White Rivers Media and Schabang won a gold metal each in Best Social Media Campaign category for Dream11 and Fevicol’s ad campaigns respectively.
‘CLIQ & The Artlet Poetry’ by CLIQ was awarded a gold metal in Best Social Media Design.
In Best Use of Instagram, the gold metal winners were Team Pumpkin for Bingo! and Kinnect for HDFC Bank.
