32 gold metals won at Shutterstock presents Foxglove Awards 2021

The jury was asked to gauge entries on the basis of idea, content, design, and engagement. All the entries submitted were first scanned by a jury of young, well-known creative talent. The shortlisted work was then presented to the top creative bosses. The shortlisted entries were then sent to the grand jury members. In each case, the grand jury judged on a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being poor and 10 being exceptional).