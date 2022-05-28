361 Degrees bags digital mandate for HFCL

Imagining a Connected Future Together.
As part of the win, 361 Degrees has been entrusted with the responsibility to build and manage the hi-tech telecommunication brand’s digital assets, including social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn in addition to Online Reputation Management, SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media Promotions & Marketing.
“From connecting the world with fully integrated communication network, products, solutions and specialized services for Telecom, Defence and the Railways sectors, HFCL is a special client for 361 Degrees as it marks the digital and creative agency’s foray into advanced Telecom Technology domain with a core B2B focus”, added Aarushi Saria, founder of 361 Degrees.