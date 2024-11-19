40% of men delay health check-ups: MediBuddy’s men’s day campaign inspires them to prioritise wellness

On International Men’s Day, MediBuddy unveils a campaign to transform the narrative around masculinity and healthcare. The #MensHealthMatters campaign sparks crucial conversations about men’s physical and mental health, challenging societal norms and promoting proactive health-seeking behaviours.

Drawing from healthcare data, the digital healthcare platform video highlights the inverse relationship between men's caregiving duties and their health management.

The campaign explores how men, in their role as family's pillar of strength, often place their own well-being last in the hierarchy of care.

A staggering 40% of men delay doctor visits until their conditions become critical, while 31% suffer from depression, with only one-quarter seeking professional help. These numbers highlight a concerning pattern of health neglect driven by traditional masculine stereotypes and societal expectations.

Saibal Biswas, SVP, and head of marketing, partnerships & PR at MediBuddy, said, “Investing in personal health safeguards our ability to fulfil our responsibilities. At MediBuddy, we believe that taking care of yourself is the foundation for taking care of others. This campaign is about shifting the focus to a more inclusive approach to well-being and encouraging men to embrace self-care as a powerful act that strengthens their role as family anchors. Regular health monitoring ensures sustained well-being for the years ahead. It's time for men to make their healthcare a proactive priority and not a reactive necessity.”

The campaign challenges deep-rooted societal norms that equate masculinity with the stoic endurance of health issues. For many men, health concerns are left unaddressed, shaped by societal expectations of strength and resilience. The campaign stresses that true strength is found not in silence but in embracing the courage to prioritise self-care and seek the support they need.

This campaign is conceptualised and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team. The campaign video is titled #MensHealthMatters and is 1 minute and 20 seconds in duration. The video will be amplified across all social media platforms of the brand.