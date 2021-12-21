47 gold metals won at Digies Digital Awards 2021

A total of 117 metals were awarded across 39 categories. Two special awards - Brand of the Year and Agency of the Year - were awarded to the maximum metal scoring participant.
Digital is like an oasis for marketers. It is a crucial part of every marketing plan. Brands and agencies are finding more innovative ways to communicate, and that’s because digital has the tools and platforms to handle and deliver the message. From social platforms to virtual reality, digital is a vast, and growing, space.
Digies is an annual afaqs! initiative. It aims to celebrate creative marketing communication initiatives by agencies, brands, production houses, design studios, creative studios and content creators. These range from exceptional use of social media to integrating multiple platforms, from the use of hashtags to a 120-second video, and more.
This year, afaqs! added 10 categories, including Best Online Display Advertising, Best Paid Campaign, Best Brand Awareness Campaign, Best Use of Short Video Platform, Best Storytelling, among others. Twenty jurors from across the industry took part in the 3rd edition of Digies Digital Awards 2021.
There was an overwhelming response from agencies and brands. A total of 117 metals were awarded across 39 categories. There were 47 gold, 35 silver and 35 bronze winners.
Additionally, there were two special awards. The Agency of the Year was awarded to SoCheers and MPL Sports Foundation was named Brand of the Year.
SoCheers won a total of nine metals. It won five gold metals for Best Long-form Video (more than 30 seconds), Best Service Launch Campaign, Best Use of Social Media Marketing, Best Use of User Generated Content for Amazon Prime Video’s Family Man and Best Use of YouTube for the web series Mirzapur - Purvanchal Ke Samachar.
MPL Sports Foundation won a gold metal for Best Use of Hashtags for #FanBannJaaoge campaign. It won three silver and a bronze medals too.
HT Media won a gold metal for Best Application of Technology in Search for its OTTPlay campaign. Hershey India bagged gold for #HERSHE in Best Brand Awareness Campaign category. Brut Media got a gold metal each in Best Brand Integration and Best Use of Facebook categories for its BrutXTinder #SwipeStories campaign.
The Rabbit Hole’s campaign for Jagame Thandiram Film bagged a gold metal in Best Content Marketing category. Aagey Se Right won a gold metal each in Best CSR Campaign and Best Viral Video categories for Save the Children’s AllyUpForHer.
PolicyBazaar won a yellow metal each in Best Digital Brand Video and Best Use of Podcast categories for its campaign titled Apka Asli Support System.
Digital marketing agency Creativeland Asia won a gold metal each in Best Digital Brand Video, and Best Event and Experiential Marketing categories. TLG India won a gold metal each for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign and Best Use of Instagram categories for Reckitt’s Dettol Salutes campaign.
Madison Media won a gold metal each for Best Lead Generation Campaign and Best Mobile Marketing Campaign for Asian Paints. HiveMinds won two gold metals, one each in Best Paid Campaign and Best Performance Marketing categories for Domino’s and CoinSwitch Kuber, respectively
Audio First Commerce, Blink Digital, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Grapes Digital, Ink in Caps and Mobile Premier League won a gold metal each in Best Interactive Piece of Content, Best Online Display Advertising, Best Interactive Piece of Content, Best Product Launch Campaign, Best Use of Technology and Best Use of Twitter categories, respectively.
White Rivers Media’s Dream11 campaign titled Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon campaign won a gold metal in Best Use of Viral Marketing. MSL bagged a gold metal in Best Use of WhatsApp for News18 HSM Network’s Natkhat Kanha 2021 campaign.
Wirality Media won a gold metal for Truecaller’s Shabd campaign in Best Viral Video category. In the same category, Songfest India also bagged a gold metal for magicpin’s The Bread Ad | Asli Savings campaign.
Digital agency Kinnect won a yellow metal each in Best Use of Instagram, Best Use of Real Time Video, and Best Use of YouTube and Best SEO/SEM Campaign categories. The Glitch won a gold metal each in Best Short-form Video (30 seconds) and Best Use of Instagram categories for ENO Gadbad and Big Little Moves campaigns, respectively.
3 Minds Digital won a gold metal each in Best UI/UX App and Best UI/UX Website categories. Viacom18 Media, Digital Ventures won a yellow metal for Bigg Boss 14 Boss Meter in Best Use of Data Analytics for a Campaign category. Social Panga bagged a gold metal in Best Use of Short Video Platform category for Bajaj Finserv’s Savdhaan Rahein Safe Rahein campaign.