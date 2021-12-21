47 gold metals won at Digies Digital Awards 2021

This year, afaqs! added 10 categories, including Best Online Display Advertising, Best Paid Campaign, Best Brand Awareness Campaign, Best Use of Short Video Platform, Best Storytelling, among others. Twenty jurors from across the industry took part in the 3rd edition of Digies Digital Awards 2021. Click here to see the full jury list.

There was an overwhelming response from agencies and brands. A total of 117 metals were awarded across 39 categories. There were 47 gold, 35 silver and 35 bronze winners. Here’s the complete list of winners.