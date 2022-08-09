4700BC introduces whacky and eccentric gifting ambassador Mr. BC

The campaign aims to establish a strong connection of the brand, 4700BC with innovative gifting offerings for the consumers and urges them to - ‘Make the most of the present.’ Engaging anecdotal scenarios about gatecrashing will be introduced as part of the campaign. Heralded by Mr. BC who chose a gangster’s retirement party to make his unpredictable, yet grand entry in a unique attire and swag. The film spotlights different scenarios of the party where Mr. BC is constantly involved in madcap acts - either calling out ‘I-Spy’ to a guest wearing an eye patch or using a mirror for showing a guest’s card to the other members playing poker. Throughout the party he remains unobjected by the host for his witty activities until he is asked by an inquisitive guest about the strange man, the host smirks and is intrigued by the gift Mr. BC brought, a 4700BC tin, and was impressed.