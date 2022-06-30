4700BC Launches digital campaign #CarryOn for its new ‘Ready -to-eat’ sweet corn range

The digital campaign communicates about the versatility and innovation of its adventurous Ready-to-eat sweet corn range.
If there is one aspect of our life which has completely revolutionised itself, it is our snacking and eating habits. With travel, offices and schools back in full swing, our focus on healthy lifestyle should not be compromised. 4700BC – India’s First and Leading Premium Snacking brand launched its first ever digital campaign– #CarryOn to compliment the launch of its ‘Ready-to-eat’ sweet corn, an ideal healthy and hassle free snacking option Designed to be travel friendly and as a perfect ‘on the go’ snack, it is a great substitute to quell hunger pangs in between meals, munching on unhealthy bites or at odd hours.
Consumers are changing their eating habits to involve more frequent snacking and fewer or more balanced meals. The new generation of snackers prefers foods that are both wholesome and indulgent, tastyand convenient for consumption both at home and away from home. The idea behind the campaign was to demonstrate how maintaining a healthy lifestyle despite the resumption of work is fairly simple with the innovative snacking options available. The digital film exemplifies the spirit of “#CarryOn, addressing the people on the move – in their career, homes and lifestyles juggling responsibilities and are rarely able to cut any slack for themselves. Instigating an upbeat music with an energizing touch, 4700BC’s Ready-To-Eat Sweet Corn stars as a constant companion for innovative, bold, daring and authentic individuals.
Commenting on the new launch, Chirag Gupta, founder of 4700BC said, "With our premium snacking collection having struck a chord with the Indian market, 4700BC’s Ready-To-Eat Sweet Corn is foraying into a newer category, providing with tasty yet healthy snack on the go. With this product, complimented by the film and campaign suitably titled ‘#CarryOn’, we hope to address the needs of the spirited generation who prefers to ‘Carry on’ despite odds and challenges. The new ready-to-eat range speaks to them and is an able partner to their lifestyle choices with its nutritional and healthy mix. We will continue to offer healthier and more flexible options in the all-day snacking and better-for-you snacks segment.”
"This campaign is an out and out ode to this hustle generation. We want to build a subliminal association with the widely popular thought of Carry on. The layered communication was the cherry on the cake," said Abhishek Kumar, Head of Brand, 4700BC.