4700BC Launches digital campaign #CarryOn for its new ‘Ready -to-eat’ sweet corn range

Consumers are changing their eating habits to involve more frequent snacking and fewer or more balanced meals. The new generation of snackers prefers foods that are both wholesome and indulgent, tastyand convenient for consumption both at home and away from home. The idea behind the campaign was to demonstrate how maintaining a healthy lifestyle despite the resumption of work is fairly simple with the innovative snacking options available. The digital film exemplifies the spirit of “#CarryOn, addressing the people on the move – in their career, homes and lifestyles juggling responsibilities and are rarely able to cut any slack for themselves. Instigating an upbeat music with an energizing touch, 4700BC’s Ready-To-Eat Sweet Corn stars as a constant companion for innovative, bold, daring and authentic individuals.