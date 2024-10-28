49% of Indian Gen Z prefer brands sponsoring live music events: Spotify

Spotify's sixth annual Culture Next Report reveals how Gen Z in India is using music and podcasts to forge meaningful connections, soundtrack life's pivotal moments, and shape mainstream culture. The report highlights the generation's unique relationship with audio as they navigate both digital and real-world experiences.
In an era where digital platforms often contribute to feelings of disconnection, Indian Gen Z is turning to music as a bridge to authentic relationships:
-
82% of Indian Gen Z consider Spotify the ultimate antidote to doom-scrolling, using the platform to initiate meaningful conversations through shared music and podcasts
-
89% agree that sharing similar music tastes with potential partners creates deeper connections
-
89% of Indian Gen Z believe that playlists are essential for successful social gatherings, from house parties to dinner plans
Gen Z is using Spotify to create the soundtrack for their formative experiences:
-
They streamed 86 million minutes of playlists with "first" in the title (first kiss, first date, first breakup) in the past year
-
89% of Indian Gen Z say their current music will always have a cherished place in their hearts
-
92% of Indian Gen Z report feeling fully present in the moment while listening to music and podcasts
-
87% feel like the "main character" while listening to music during everyday activities
Brands should host live music events or sponsor concerts, as 49% of Gen Z are more likely to purchase from such brands. This fosters community and authentic connections. They should frame campaigns around life’s pivotal experiences (like first dates or breakups) by creating curated playlists or branded soundtracks that resonate with these moments, tapping into Gen Z’s desire to romanticise life.
Despite their digital native status, Indian Gen Z values in-person connections:
-
49% of Indian Gen Z say they're more likely to purchase from brands that sponsor live music events or concerts
-
Nearly half have attended in-person listening parties for new album or song releases
The "romanticising your life" trend has led to Gen Z creating highly specific playlists for different moods and moments, from "Sad Crying Mix" to "Feel Good Happy Mix." Brand should focus on live experiences, such as in-person album listening parties, to build deeper connections with the audience, as many Gen Z members value face-to-face interactions despite being digital natives.
Indian Gen Z's music preferences reflect a blend of global and local influences:
-
Hot Hits Hindi and Bollywood Dance Music rank as the #1 and #2 most popular playlists among Indian Gen Z, garnering 2.4 million and 900K saves respectively
-
Religion & Spirituality podcast content shows significant growth
Brands can create content that blends mainstream appeal with local cultural relevance, acknowledging the popularity of Hindi and Bollywood music while exploring diverse audio content like spirituality podcasts.
The Culture Next Report underscores how Gen Z in India is using Spotify to create meaningful connections, preserve memories, and participate in cultural moments while maintaining a unique balance between global trends and local preferences.