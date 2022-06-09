4am Worldwide bags digital, creative & social media mandate for Nexus Malls

Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls, said, “4AM Worldwide demonstrates a strong understanding of the retail category at large. This expertise combined with their penchant for experimentation & innovation makes them the perfect partner in our rapidly growing industry. Their team is hungry, diligent and pays a strong attention to detail, something that became evident in the multiple discussions we’ve had over a period of time. We are at an inflection point in the journey of the Nexus Malls brand and are glad to have 4AM Worldwide as our partners.”