4AM Worldwide wins Integrated marketing mandate for Sumadhura Group

Srinivas Moramchetty, senior. VP - Sales and Marketing, Sumadhura Infracon Pvt. Ltd., said, “We’re thrilled to welcome 4AM Worldwide as our new creative communication partner. We want to leverage their vast experience in integrated marketing communication along with a storytelling approach. Today’s consumers are evolving every day, so it is important for the success of Real Estate companies like us, who have been in business for the last 25 years, to innovate and engage with customers differently from brand and product communication front.”