4AM Worldwide bags the digital and social mandate of Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Fisheries

4AM Worldwide, a digital first, integrated brand solutions agency has been awarded the Andhra Pradesh government’s Department of Fisheries account. The agency will be responsible for enhancing domestic consumption of aqua products through value chain development and enhanced visibility of the ‘Fish Andhra’ brand in Andhra Pradesh.
The agency will work to develop the brand identity and strategy, creative designing, social media strategy and digital marketing, CRM management, and other technical support for the Department of Fisheries.
Commenting on the new partnership, the Department of Fisheries, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said, “4AM is a dynamic and innovative advertising agency, specialising in creative campaigns that captivate audiences and deliver measurable results. Their demonstrated creativity, passion and expertise with government enterprises and public sector undertakings were key factors that led us to select them as our trusted partner in communicating our mission of responsible fisheries management and environmental conservation."
Jonathan Sreekumaran, chief business officer, 4AM Worldwide, added, "We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the agency of record by the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Fisheries. This partnership represents an exciting collaboration between 4AM Worldwide and the Department of Fisheries, Andhra Pradesh who play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of our oceans and aquatic resources."
“Their efforts in environmental conservation help maintain the appeal of coastal destinations, which is essential for tourism-related businesses. We look forward to doing some impactful work with the Department of Fisheries whose work is not just about protecting our oceans; it's about safeguarding the interests and livelihoods of business owners who depend on these valuable resources", he further added.