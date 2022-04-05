5 Star chooses cricket umpire as brand ambassador for ‘doing nothing’

In a video posted on Instagram, the brand gives ‘the real legends of cricket’ their rightful due.
Taking its ‘Do Nothing’ proposition forward and in tune with the current cricketing season, 5 Star has declared an umpire, CK Nandan, as its brand ambassador. The umpire rightly fits in to the philosophy as they can turn a match’s tide and make millions wait with bated breath “while they do almost nothing”.
A former player and now an umpire, CK Nandan, was in the news in 2018, when he got hit by a ball during the VIVO IPL 2018 match.
Last year, 5 Star provided its users ‘Nothing Coins’ for doing nothing. It also had a bank at Nariman Point (Mumbai) opposite the State Bank of India (SBI) head office.
It extended the ‘Do Nothing’ brand philosophy to Valentine’s Day as well. The chocolate brand took over an island located off the coast of Karnataka and renamed it ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’. It offered an alternative way to spend Valentine’s Day – eating complimentary 5 Stars and doing absolutely nothing on a beautiful island, with no one around to disturb you.