50 per cent off on Kwality Wall's to sugarfree raspberry cupcakes, Swiggy uncle is making the most of summer and online delivery

It’s the latest set of ads from Swiggy’s traditional summer IPL campaign.
Swiggy uncle is making the most of this blistering summer.
A new ad reveals how Naresh Gosain, a mechanical engineer tuned actor (Swiggy Uncle) is digging into a tub of Kwality Wall's ice cream and does so with more vigour after he realises Swiggy offers up to 50 per cent off on the ice cream brand.
In the second ad, we’re all stunned because uncle ordered a ‘sugarfree’ raspberry cupcake from the food delivery giant. This coming from the same uncle who’d order a single piece of gulab jamun without letting his “I am keeping you on a diet” wife know because Swiggy had a no minimum limit offer.
It’s become a tradition for Gosain to appear in Swiggy ads during the IPL. In a recent ad for Swiggy’s ‘try something new’ campaign, we see him struggle to eat sushi with chopsticks.
And in another ad, we see him struggle with his identity as the ‘Gulab Jamun uncle. In the 2021 ad, we see gulab jamuns following Uncle everywhere - to the extent of him getting sick of it.
It all began in 2018 when Gosain ordered a single gulab jamun and ate it at the door, away from the eyes of his wife (who appeared to be closely monitoring his diet).