6 Indian creative leaders join Cannes Lions 2025 shortlisting jury

Cannes Lions has revealed the creative leaders who will shortlist work this June. Six Indian creative leaders join Cannes Lions 2025 shortlisting jury

Representing India in this year’s Lions jury line-up are:

Vivek Dubey | Director, Manjumaa (Film Craft Lions)





Arnab Ray | Executive Creative Director, Landor (Industry Craft Lions)





Prajato Guha Thakurta | Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, MANJA (Direct Lions)





Rajika Mittra | Managing Partner, Havas Play (Entertainment Lions)





Neville Shah | Chief Creative Officer, FCB Kinnect (Brand Experience & Activation Lions)





Arun Iyer | Co-Founder and Partner, Spring Marketing Capital (Creative Strategy Lions)

Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from June 16 to 20, 2025.

Talking about the jury, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "All our Jurors play a crucial role in shaping the work awarded at Cannes Lions. This year, we are seeing an unprecedented level of global engagement from deserving talent, with more markets, more voices, and more perspectives coming together to recognise the global benchmark. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work and care in curating the work that will go on to set the global standard and make history."

Marian Brannelly, global director of Awards, LIONS, added: "The 2025 Shortlisting Jury is a true reflection of the global nature of creativity today. The addition of new markets like Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, and Mongolia is a testament to the rising creative influence and economies of these regions. As the creative landscape evolves, we are proud to have an increasing number of voices that represent the rich diversity of talent across the globe."