6 Mile appointed as Agency on Record by International Travel House

International Travel House has appointed 6 Mile as their agency on record. This partnership aims to bolster the brand's marketing strategies and enhance its presence, both online and offline.
International Travel House Limited (ITH) is one of India's leading travel management companies, which started operations in 1981 and is the first publicly listed Indian travel company. ITH offers a diverse product portfolio, such as business travel services, car rentals, hotel bookings, meetings &events, leisure travel, etc. It is an associate company of ITC Limited and has a national footprint across 17 cities in India.
"We are privileged to be chosen as International Travel House's agency on record. ITH stands for trust, efficiency and premium experiences that delight. Our team is excited to collaborate closely with ITH to elevate their brand presence and connect with travellers in ways that make a meaningful impact," stated Ankur Kalita, Executive Creative Director at 6 Mile.
Gurgaon-based 6 Mile is a strategy-driven and creativity-led advertising and marketing agency. With a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries like home and kitchen appliances, luxury hotels and hospitality, airlines, home furnishing, and edtech, 6 Mile specialises in developing integrated marketing campaigns that engage audiences and deliver results.