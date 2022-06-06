60-65% of our revenue comes from digital work: Aditya Kanthy and Rahul Mathew, DDB Mudra Group

Then comes your proud smile when you receive another (pencil) from The One Show in 2022. CEO and MD Aditya Kanthy and CCO Rahul Mathew (left to right in the cover image) wore such a smile when DDB Mudra Group won a bronze pencil for its EatQual work for QSR giant McDonald’s and four pencils for the Game Responsibly campaign for gaming giant Battlegrounds Mobile India at the D&AD Awards this year.