61 finalists from India for The One Show 2023

India has 61 finalists to its name at the 2023 edition of The One Show. All finalists will win either a Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencil or Merit, to be announced on May 18 during Creative Week in New York.
Leo Burnett leads India’s charge with 23 spots to its name. FCB India Group (including Kinnect) come second with 10 finalist spots. Ogilvy in third place has nine.
Other finalists include DDB Mudra, BBDO India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann Worldgroup, and VMLY&R Commerce India.