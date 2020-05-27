"63% consumers are paying more attention to origin of product": Facebook-BCG report

The report especially calls out the massive acceleration in digital led by social media, the emergence of micro-market opportunities, an increase in value consciousness leading to more utility-led shopping, consumers embracing digital, even in historically offline categories such as education, health, and fitness, the increase in spending on e-commerce in the coming months, even for traditionally offline categories, a definite increase in spends on health, hygiene and wellness, and a rise in do-it-yourself (DIY) trends.

It highlights that 63 per cent of consumers are paying more attention to the origin of the product.