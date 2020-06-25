"65% urban Indians believe as a nation, we're headed in the right direction": Ipsos report

As per the June 2020 report on 'What Worries the World', the top issues worrying Indians include COVID-19, unemployment and jobs, and poverty and social inequality.
Ipsos, the Paris-based multinational market research and consulting firm, recently shared the findings of its June 2020 report on 'What Worries the World'.
As per the monthly survey, in June, optimism has receded by seven per cent, as compared to May. Sixty-five per cent of urban Indians believe that, as a nation, we're headed in the right direction (in May, it was 72 per cent).
The report suggests India is bucking the global trend of pessimism, with 58 per cent of global citizens believing that their country is on the wrong track.
In June 2020, the top issues worrying Indians include COVID-19, unemployment and jobs, and poverty and social inequality.
Interestingly, global citizens, too, had the same set of issues perturbing them, the survey revealed.
As per the report, Coronavirus (COVID-19) currently occupies the top spot when it comes to global concern (47 per cent).
