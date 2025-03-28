7UP and Spotify unveil ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ connecting sound and taste

7UP has launched the ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ in collaboration with Spotify. Conceptualised by Leo India, the initiative explores the connection between sound and taste, using music to enhance the spicy food experience. 7UP has launched a digital campaign featuring music composer Anirudh Ravichander to promote its ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ initiative.

The ad shows Anirudh in a music studio looking for hot sauce, only to find it empty. A friend introduces him to the idea that high-pitched sounds can enhance spiciness. Anirudh then remixes the 7UP track with high-pitched elements, takes a bite, and experiences an intensified spice level. He then drinks 7UP for refreshment.

The campaign is inspired by research by Charles Spence, a Oxford University scientist, whose study reveals that specific frequencies in music can amplify the perception of spice, making food taste even spicier.

The campaign highlights how high-pitched sounds can make food taste spicier, reinforcing 7UP® as the ideal refreshment to balance the heat. The playlist features tracks aimed at complementing spicy dishes like Andhra-style chicken, Chettinad curry, and street food.

Talking about the campaign, Shailja Joshi, category lead, cola and flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Spicy food is more than just a preference — it’s a way of life. At 7UP, we celebrate our love for spice, and through our association with Spotify, the ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist,’ will enhance the way people enjoy their favourite fiery dishes. Both 7UP and Spotify are all about elevating experiences—whether it’s through refreshment or music—and this campaign brings the two together in an exciting way. This is yet another step in our commitment to make every spicy bite more enjoyable, with 7UP as the ultimate refreshment companion.”

“Music and food have always been a perfect duo, and the ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ is a fresh take on this synergy, based on research that highlights the relevance of music in how we taste food. Both 7UP and Spotify are committed to creating immersive experiences, and this collaboration pushes creative boundaries, delivering a bold and fun consumer engagement”, said Sanketh Garimella, director of sales, Spotify India.

Anirudh Ravichander also added, "Music has the power to amp up every experience, and it’s exciting to see how it can even enhance the perception of spice. Remixing the 7UP Super-Duper Refresher track to bring this insight to life was a thrilling experience. 7UP has always been a part of our food moments, and this campaign makes it even more special for spicy food lovers."

“7UP goes best with spicy food, so, when we learned of Prof. Charles’ study of how certain musical frequencies can intensify the taste of spicy food, we saw an opportunity to bring alive a unique experience. We collaborated with Prof. Charles and ace musician Anirudh to curated ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ - a lineup of high-energy tracks designed to take your spicy meal to the next level. We then took this to Spotify and created a first of its kind experience that mixes music, food and super-duper refresher, 7UP.", said Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo South Asia.

The campaign film will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. In addition to that, 7UP is also introducing limited, special-edition packs that will be available on e-commerce platforms in the last week of April. These packs feature QR codes that can be scanned to access the ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ on Spotify, allowing consumers to enhance their spicy food experience anytime, anywhere. The brand will also be introducing engaging ways for consumers to experience the 7UP SpiceIt playlist.