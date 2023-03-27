7UP Nimbooz rolls out a refreshing campaign ‘Chatak Nimbooz, Gatak Nimbooz' with Mithila Palkar

Commenting on the campaign, Actress Mithila Palkar said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the new campaign for 7UP Nimbooz! As someone who loves to stay hydrated, this drink has been my go-to refresher to beat the summer heat. It's refreshing and tangy taste has always appealed to my palate, just like it has with the rest of India. I loved shooting with the team, and it is evident in the way the campaign has turned out. I’m excited to see the positive response from my fans and viewers as they transform a hot day to a refreshing one with just a sip of 7UP Nimbooz!”