7UP Nimbooz rolls out a refreshing campaign ‘Chatak Nimbooz, Gatak Nimbooz' with Mithila Palkar

The campaign has been conceptualized by Leo Burnett.
Riding on a refreshing wave of freshness this summer, PepsiCo India is all set to quench the thirst with Nimbooz®, the popular refreshing drink from 7UP®. The brand unveiled a new campaign ‘Chatak Nimbooz, Gatak Nimbooz’ featuring actress Mithila Palkar.
The film celebrates the refreshing and authentic taste of the unique lemon-based beverage. The TVC opens to show the protagonist in a market on a hot sultry day looking to refresh herself with a chilled bottle of 7UP Nimbooz®. One swig from the bottle and off she goes on a cool and fun ride on a wave of fresh lemons leaving everyone around her amazed. As she finally finds her feet on the ground, she can't wait to go on another refreshing ride as she takes another sip of 7UP® Nimbooz®. The film truly symbolizes the familiar taste of 7UP Nimbooz® as well as the endless refreshment that we need to beat the heat this summer.
Speaking about the new summer campaign, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Juices, PepsiCo India, “7UP Nimbooz has been inspired from Indian’s everlasting love for nimbu pani and is a perfect refresher for the long and hot summers ahead of us. Our new campaign beautifully captures the thought of ‘freshness in a bottle’ and transports you to a cool and rejuvenating place. We are confident that it will appeal to the masses and reinforce the brand’s superior taste offering.”
Commenting on the campaign, Actress Mithila Palkar said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the new campaign for 7UP Nimbooz! As someone who loves to stay hydrated, this drink has been my go-to refresher to beat the summer heat. It's refreshing and tangy taste has always appealed to my palate, just like it has with the rest of India. I loved shooting with the team, and it is evident in the way the campaign has turned out. I’m excited to see the positive response from my fans and viewers as they transform a hot day to a refreshing one with just a sip of 7UP Nimbooz!”
The new campaign will be amplified with a 360-degree surround across television, digital, outdoor, and social media. Nimbooz® is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms with its sparkling lemon and lime flavor.