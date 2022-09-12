7up partners with Airtel India and launches Refresh Before You Recharge Campaign

Consumers to get Airtel recharge coupon worth INR 10 to INR 20 on the purchase on 7UP® PET bottles.
Ringing in the festive season with a refreshing offer for its consumers, 7UP® has unveiled an all new TVC to mark PepsiCo India’s recent partnership announcement with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”). With this offer, consumers now have the chance to get discount on Airtel thanks App and get prepaid recharge worth INR 10 to INR 20* on every purchase of 7UP® PET bottles. The fun new TVC features the quirky, curly haired mascot Fido Dido to announce the latest offering.
In the opening scene, a boy idles time at a restaurant, his phone has a FIDO DIDO© cover. When he attempts to make a recharge on the Airtel Thanks app, FIDO pops out of the cover and presses the locks button. The guy is taken aback by the prank and finds FIDO pointing to turn over and see the refreshing 7UP®️ bottle with the waiter. Zooming into the packaging the boy finally understands the exciting new offer of getting a discount on his Airtel recharge. Thus, putting the focus on how 7UP® enables refreshment along with convenience, making the occasion more beneficial for the consumers.
Speaking about the new campaign, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “The refreshing offering in partnership with Airtel is a great match that will further compliment the experience of our consumers this festive season. The intent is to ensure more value and refreshment through this offer which will further make their celebrations more special.”
This offer* is valid on the purchase of 7UP® PET bottles ranging across 250ml, 500ml, 600ml, 750ml, 1.25L and 2.25L. The partnership will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. 7UP® is available in single/multi-serve packs across traditional and modern retail outlets as well as on select e-commerce platforms.