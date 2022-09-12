7up partners with Airtel India and launches Refresh Before You Recharge Campaign

In the opening scene, a boy idles time at a restaurant, his phone has a FIDO DIDO© cover. When he attempts to make a recharge on the Airtel Thanks app, FIDO pops out of the cover and presses the locks button. The guy is taken aback by the prank and finds FIDO pointing to turn over and see the refreshing 7UP®️ bottle with the waiter. Zooming into the packaging the boy finally understands the exciting new offer of getting a discount on his Airtel recharge. Thus, putting the focus on how 7UP® enables refreshment along with convenience, making the occasion more beneficial for the consumers.