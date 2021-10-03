7UP releases a limited-edition pack for Durga Puja

Naseeb Puri, Senior Brand Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “Pujo, as we all know, is a time that marks the victory of good over evil, a time for festivities & fresh thinking. With 7UP and Fido Dido, we wanted to participate in this rich culture and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Bengal. With our limited edition 7UP festive packs, we’ve tried to capture the Pujo vibe & do our part in adding further freshness to the festive celebrations this year”