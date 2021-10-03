7UP releases a limited-edition pack for Durga Puja

A QR code lets you download Pujo-inspired WhatsApp featuring mascot Fido.
7UP has released a limited-edition festive pack featuring curly-haired mascot Fido Dido for Durga Puja. Right from the striking green of the 7UP brand to rich tones of red, white, and golden that are synonymous with the festival, to Fido Dido playing the Dhak – the packs are a multi-faceted representation of all things Pujo.
The cans/packs will come with a special QR code that will allow consumers to download exclusive 7UP Pujo-inspired WhatsApp stickers that showcase Fido in a festive avatar, sharing-friendly greetings that can be sent to loved ones. The code will also allow consumers to download a fun and entertaining video featuring brand mascot Fido in an all-new avatar, spreading Pujo vibes all around.
Naseeb Puri, Senior Brand Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “Pujo, as we all know, is a time that marks the victory of good over evil, a time for festivities & fresh thinking. With 7UP and Fido Dido, we wanted to participate in this rich culture and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Bengal. With our limited edition 7UP festive packs, we’ve tried to capture the Pujo vibe & do our part in adding further freshness to the festive celebrations this year”
The exquisite new Pujo inspired labels will be used across 600 ml, 1 litre and 2.25-litre packs of 7UP and will be available across all modern trade outlets and select e-commerce channels.
The celebratory branding will also be showcased across hoardings, prominent bus stands and trams in the state.