7UP’s Fido Dido turns into a good Samaritan in the beverage’s first spot for the summer of ‘22

Made by DDB Mudra, the campaign intends to show witty solutions to curveball situations.
7UP, PepsiCo’s lime-flavoured carbonated beverage is choosing the witty route this summer if we’re are to go by its new campaign.
Fido Dido, the beverage’s long-standing mascot, decides to help an old lady cross the road by walking, with his friends, on the bonnets of the cars that have stopped on the zebra crossing and not before it. The embarrassed drivers put their cars into reverse and Fido Dido performs his good deed of the day by helping the old lady cross the street.
Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Flavors, PepsiCo India, said: “This film reflects the power of fresh thinking to solve some irksome issues that everyday life throws at a societal level, and that fall short of reasonable, systemic solutions. The intent is to encourage the youth to think out of the box to emerge on the top of tricky situations with wit, quirk and a cool mind courtesy the clearest drink out there. We believe 7UP’s ‘Think Fresh’ philosophy comes out in a tongue-in-cheek way in the campaign and believe that it will resonate strongly with our consumers.”
It is the first time we see Fido Dido don the mask of a good Samaritan. No, he wasn’t evil before but he would usually indulge in fun and quirky acts. This ad also marks the debut of 7UP’s summer campaign following Thums Up and Maaza.
Thums Up, the Coca-Cola owned carbonated beverage, rolled out an action-packed featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Maaza, a mango fruit drink also owned by Coca-Cola too released an ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan.