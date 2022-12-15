80% of celeb endorsements featured movie stars: TAM Adex July-Sept 2022 report

As per the report, celebrity endorsement ad volumes increased by 1% in July-September 2022, as compared to January-March.
TAM's latest AdEx report (July-September 2022) reveals that celebrities endorsed 29% of television ads. Over 80% of the celeb-endorsed ads included movie stars, followed by sportspeople (10%) and TV stars (4%).
The report found that celeb endorsement ad volumes increased by 1% in July-September, as compared to January-March. As compared to April-June, celeb-endorsed ads dropped by 2%.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the top three most visible celeb endorsers in TV ads. With an average visibility of 27 hours per day across all channels, Kumar was the most visible star. Bachchan endorsed the maximum number of brands and came in third, in terms of ad volumes.
The report found that more than 50% of celeb-endorsed ads fell under the food and beverage (F&B), personal care and hygiene, and services sectors. 84% of ads fell under the top seven sectors. The list was topped by F&B at 22%, personal care and hygiene at 15%, and services at 14%. Between July and September, the F&B sector was dominated by male celebs (62%), as compared to 43% in the personal care and hygiene sector.
According to the report, the top 10 categories made up 42% of the total ad share. The list was topped by toilet/floor cleaners (10%), followed by hair dyes, aerated soft drinks and ecom-online shopping, at 5% each.
The maximum number of celebs (from various professions) endorsed brands in the building material/systems category.