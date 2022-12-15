80% of celeb endorsements featured movie stars: TAM Adex July-Sept 2022 report

The report found that more than 50% of celeb-endorsed ads fell under the food and beverage (F&B), personal care and hygiene, and services sectors. 84% of ads fell under the top seven sectors. The list was topped by F&B at 22%, personal care and hygiene at 15%, and services at 14%. Between July and September, the F&B sector was dominated by male celebs (62%), as compared to 43% in the personal care and hygiene sector.