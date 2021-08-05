82.5 Communications, Kolkata wins the communications mandate for Ajanta Shoes

More than a year of lockdown has made people nostalgic about all step-out moments. And as we inch closer to yet another Pujo, people yearn for a new normal in which we appreciate the moments we took for granted. This human truth forms the basis for the 2021 Royalz campaign, which is one of positivity, of looking forward at a time when people are again stepping out of their homes after more than a year of living life in “pause” mode.