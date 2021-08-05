82.5 Communications, Kolkata wins the communications mandate for Ajanta Shoes

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
82.5 Communications, Kolkata, has picked up the communications mandate for Ajanta Shoes, following a multi-agency pitch. The 65-year-old Kolkata based footwear giant, already a household name in the East, is now expanding its marketing footprint to other parts of the country. Having a robust distribution network of more than 20,000 retailers pan India, and with new products in the pipeline, this is an exciting time in the company’s journey.
The 2021 Royalz Collection is the first campaign rolled out for Ajanta by 82.5 Communications Kolkata office. Royalz, a line of sandals for men and women spanning both casual wear and formal wear, is one of Ajanta’s most successful sub-brands.
More than a year of lockdown has made people nostalgic about all step-out moments. And as we inch closer to yet another Pujo, people yearn for a new normal in which we appreciate the moments we took for granted. This human truth forms the basis for the 2021 Royalz campaign, which is one of positivity, of looking forward at a time when people are again stepping out of their homes after more than a year of living life in “pause” mode.
The “Ready to Step Out” campaign explores different situations relevant not just to the time of year – especially in Bengal - but also the larger thought of resuming ‘normal’ life, albeit with safeguards.
According to Sagnik Banik, MD, Ajanta Shoes, “In the backdrop of lockdowns and restrictions, we wanted to create a feel-good vibe, and briefed 82.5 that the campaign should be drawn on the urge of people to get back to normality.”
Commenting on the win and the new campaign, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, 82.5 Communications India, says “Our association with Ajanta Shoes has put a spring in our step. As the world slowly but surely ventures back into the outside world, we are ready with our advertisements for Ajanta's Royalz sandals. May this be the first of many wonderful campaigns, beginning a journey into an ever-brighter future for Ajanta Shoes.”
Sharmista Dev, head of 82.5 Communications-Kolkata, added, “Shoes are an intrinsic part of dressing up when we go out. Being in a lockdown mode has taken away this simple pleasure of dressing up. So, we wanted to remind people of just that, as they're getting ready to step out. But of course, stepping out with caution. I must add that we're thrilled to win the Ajanta shoes business and partner them in their growth journey.”
Mayur Varma, executive creative director, 82.5 Communications - Mumbai & Kolkata says, “As the country gears up to step out again, Ajanta will gear up your feet. Of course, responsibly.”