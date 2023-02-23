82.5 Communications, Kolkata, wins the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina Home Makers

Kapil Arora, chief executive officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “The future belongs to home grown brands that put excellence at the heart of everything they do. And Kutchina is at the forefront of those brands. As the brand prepares to scale toward its ambition of becoming the country’s leading kitchen specialist, we couldn’t be happier at being chosen by Namit and his team, as Kutchina’s partner on this journey.”