82.5 Communications launches a new campaign for Monginis with Ayushmann Khurrana

The video commercial shows Ayushmann in a familiar setup of a film shoot.
Monginis, the confectionary brands, is back with a new commercial - continuing the ‘Magic every time’ campaign philosophy.
Featuring brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, the 360-degree campaign, ‘Magic every time’ has been conceived and created by 82.5 Communications.
The Monginis video commercial shows Ayushmann in a familiar setup of a film shoot. But it soon becomes a very special shoot-day as Ayushmann and the crew pull off a memorable surprise for a very special birthday boy! Thanks to Monginis, of course.
The ‘Magic every time’ platform continues to showcase innovative Monginis cakes like Celebration Photo Cakes, 3D Cakes and more, along with identifiable human emotions such as celebrating nostalgia, surprises and warmth between friends, family or even strangers.
Qusai Z Khorakiwala, executive director, Monginis: “At Monginis we make constant efforts to innovate with our products and services to support the endeavors of our customers. Whether it’s a memorable surprise or a grand celebration, we are always ready to support every Indian to create magic.”
Ayyappan Swamy, marketing head, Monginis:“We are proud of our new ad, which is bringing in the busy festive season for us. In this warm and emotional ad, our beloved brand ambassador Ayushmann is seen joining hands with us to celebrate and surprise an extremely special person in his life. We hope our customers, franchisee owners and everyone else will like the ad. We’d like to wish everyone a very happy festive season.”
Kapil Arora, co-chairman and CEO, 82.5 Communications India:“Taking forward the Har pal Magical platform for Monginis, we have a lovely new execution going into the New Year’s, with Ayushmann and Monginis bringing magic to the birthday celebrations of those around them.”
Mayur Varma, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India: “The campaign idea of ‘Magic every time’ is extremely rich for us to tell different stories, each time. In an earlier film we saw Ayushmann’s old friends surprising him with a special Monginis cake; in this particular commercial we see how Ayushmann has taken on the baton and has planned a memorable surprise for someone he considers extremely important in his life – his Make-up Dada.”
The association with Ayushmann Khurrana with the Monginis brand was secured in partnership with GroupM ESP, part of GroupM.