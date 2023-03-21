82.5 Communications launches Ghadi detergent campaign

Mayur Varma, chief creative officer 82.5 Communication added, “I am excited to be a part of the launch of new Ghadi detergent powder which is going to fundamentally simplify the way mass India washes clothes. An unprecedented offering needed an unprecedented image. Thus, was born the idea of Amitabh Bachchan in a bucket questioning, ‘Kapadon ko aadhe ghanta kyun bhigana padta hai?’ We are hoping this stark image will urge consumers to question the norm too and appreciate the technology advancements in the new Ghadi.” As per Chandana Agarwal, President 82.5 Communication North and East, “The brand takes the big bold step of questioning a norm that has defined the category usage - The 30 minutes of soak time. This norm is not just questioned but broken with great aplomb. “Ab kapdo ko aadha ghanta bhigona kyon?” is the central thought of the campaign. We are very proud and excited to be a part of this new 'Ghadi'. The ambitious campaign has been shot by Apocalypso Productions.”