82.5 Communications secures creative duties for Bacardi India brands

82.5 Communications has been entrusted with the creative mandate for one of Bacardi India’s brands, with a focus on developing innovative marketing strategies and campaigns. In collaboration with 82.5 Communications, Bacardi India aims to elevate the consumer experience through creative storytelling and engaging brand activations.

In a competitive pitch, 82.5 Communications was selected as the ideal partner, winning the creative mandate by showcasing a blend of ideas and effective marketing solutions. Beyond their current work, 82.5 Communications will also play a key role in upcoming product launches for Bacardi India.

Mahesh Kanchan, marketing director for Bacardi India and neighbouring countries, shared his enthusiasm: “This partnership with 82.5 Communications will bring a fresh perspective resonating deeply with Indian consumers. Together, we aim to create moments that matter and drive unforgettable consumer experiences.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer at 82.5 Communications, shared his excitement: "I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Bacardi India Private Limited. We’re focused on creating impactful brand stories that redefine category codes and build meaningful connections with consumers."

Chandana Agarwal, president North and East at 82.5 Communications, added, "Both Bacardi India Private Limited and 82.5 Communications share a passion for excellence and storytelling. We are confident that together we will create magic and bring a fresh perspective to the market."