82.5 Communications wins creative mandate of De Beers

82.5 Communications has won the creative mandate from De Beers Group, the global diamond company, to further ignite the passion for natural diamonds among Indian consumers. This collaboration comes at a pivotal time as India solidifies its position as the world’s second largest market for natural diamond jewellery.
Recognising the immense growth potential within the Indian market, De Beers aims to strengthen the emotional connection consumers have with diamonds, by emphasising the rarity, preciousness, and enduring value of natural diamonds.
“As a leader in the diamond industry, De Beers is focusing on growing the category,” said Shweta Harit, global SVP at De Beers Group. “Natural diamonds are rare and precious natural treasures with enduring value and we at De Beers are committed to connecting people to their unique attributes with our promotional campaigns. And this effort will be holistic – it will involve reaching out to consumers, working very closely with retailers, partnering with jewellery bodies, and empowering the entire industry. We are happy to have 82.5 with us in this journey.”
De Beers’ arsenal that helps in category development includes proprietary diamond verification technology to support the assurance of the authenticity of its products, and technologies that help in tracing diamonds to their source.
Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 Communications added, “This isn’t just about creating compelling advertising; it’s also about understanding the nuances of the jewellery retail landscape and enabling effective retailer communication, and ultimately, driving tangible business impact for an entire category. We are honored that De Beers has entrusted this large a responsibility to us.”
Naveen Raman, executive vice president and branch head, 82.5 Communications – South, added, “We are excited to partner with De Beers, a brand synonymous with luxury, heritage, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Together, we look forward to shaping narratives that will resonate with a new generation of diamond lovers.”
This partnership signifies De Beers’ commitment to investing in the Indian market and fostering a deeper appreciation for natural diamonds.